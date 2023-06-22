Staying Wet

Another mild morning with 50’s in the mountains to low 60’s in the Tri-Cities. Rain showers continue to spread northward, with rain becoming likely throughout the Tri-Cities this morning into the afternoon. With widespread rain likely, temperatures will once again stay in the low to mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Wet Today

Wet Weather Pattern Continues

The system responsible for keeping us cool and wet all week long will begin to make a move away from our region. We can still expect scattered showers Friday, but rain chances will start to go down with less rain around.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

We will finally be able to enjoy some summer warmth this weekend with highs near 80 Saturday and mid 80’s Sunday.

Scattered showers will linger on Saturday, while Sunday is looking sunny and warmer.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

