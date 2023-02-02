Cold and Wet, Mountain Snow

Cold and rainy conditions continue today in the Tri-Cities with the heaviest of rain this morning. Drizzle and light rain will linger this afternoon keeping conditions wet for much of the day.

Mess Thursday Forecast

Meanwhile in the mountains, colder conditions are leading to a mix of rain and snow where accumulations are possible for elevations over 3000 ft especially along the TN/NC border. Snow accumulations of 1” to 2” are likely along the KY/VA border where temperatures are colder.

Snow Forecast

Sunny Friday

Conditions will clear Friday with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be cold with highs in the upper 30’s.

Weekend Outlook

Nice February Weekend

Sunshine will be nice Saturday with seasonal mid to upper 40’s. Sunday will be warmer with low 50’s.

Warmer Next Week

Temperature Outlook

Let the warm-up continue with upper 50’s to low 60’s Monday and Tuesday of next week.

7 Day Forecast

