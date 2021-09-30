Storm Team 11: Staying warm on this last day of September

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Staying Warm 

Get ready for another warm one today as temperatures remain very mild in the upper 50’s.  Fog will be around through mid-morning followed by another sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 70’s in the mountains.  

Weekend Outlook 

Look for more summer-like heat Friday and Saturday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid 80’s.   

Moisture increases Sunday which means some scattered showers approaching the region Sunday afternoon and evening.  Highs Sunday will be mainly in the 70’s to near 80. 

Long-term Outlook  

Widespread rain is back Monday with showers spreading throughout our region.  The wet and mild weather pattern will linger into next week with a daily dose of scattered showers through Wednesday.  The milder temperatures will be a nice relief from the summer heat with highs in the mid 70’s.  

Fall Color Change 

Look for some spotty color in the mountains this weekend.   

Tri-Cities typically sees peak color during the 3rd to 4th week of October, while mountains and higher elevations will likely see peak color the first week or two of October.  Read more about fall foliage here 

  DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss