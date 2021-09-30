Storm Team 11: Staying warm on this last day of September

Staying Warm

Get ready for another warm one today as temperatures remain very mild in the upper 50’s. Fog will be around through mid-morning followed by another sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 70’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Look for more summer-like heat Friday and Saturday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Moisture increases Sunday which means some scattered showers approaching the region Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs Sunday will be mainly in the 70’s to near 80.

Long-term Outlook

Widespread rain is back Monday with showers spreading throughout our region. The wet and mild weather pattern will linger into next week with a daily dose of scattered showers through Wednesday. The milder temperatures will be a nice relief from the summer heat with highs in the mid 70’s.

Fall Color Change

Look for some spotty color in the mountains this weekend.

Tri-Cities typically sees peak color during the 3rd to 4th week of October, while mountains and higher elevations will likely see peak color the first week or two of October. Read more about fall foliage here

