Forecast

Record heat possible

The summer-like weather pattern continues for one more day with abundant sunshine and temperatures approaching the mid-80s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70s in the higher elevations. The current record today stands at 87, but given the record heat over the weekend, the opportunity certainly exists for another record-busting day Monday.

Monday’s forecast

Monday highs

Rain/Storms Tonight

Scattered showers and a few storms will develop and move through our region overnight. Not expecting anything severe, but given the warm and unstable air, we could see some storms pass through the region.

Future forecast this evening

Future forecast tonight

Cool and wet Tuesday

A cold front arrives early Tuesday with showers likely early in the morning. Showers may linger later into the afternoon while temperatures will be much cooler in the 60s.

Future forecast Tuesday morning

Tuesday’s high temperatures

Seasonal change

Spring weather is back this week with cooler highs in the 60s Wednesday, while overnight lows will be cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

