Staying Warm Today

The weather stays warm today despite a cold front arriving this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60s in the higher elevations.

Highs Today

Cooler Weekend Change

We will feel the cooler change this weekend as temperatures remain in the 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. Expect low to mid 60’s Saturday, with mid-60s Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

Areas of frost are looking likely Saturday night as temperatures dip into the mid-30s.

First Frost

Fall Color Update

Look for more color in the high elevations this weekend given the ideal weather conditions. Color will begin to peak early to mid-next week for elevations over 4000 ft. Low elevations will see spotty color for now, but looking forward to brighter colors in the next few weeks.

Fall Color Forecast

