Warm Day

A persistent weather pattern means another sunny and warm day with upper 70s near 80 in the Tri-Cities, upper 60s in the mountains.

Warm Weekend

Weather conditions remain warm this weekend with near 80 Saturday, upper 70s Sunday. A slight chance for showers comes Sunday afternoon and evening primarily for SW VA and parts of Kentucky as a cold front begins to near the region.

Chilly change next week

A cold front will usher in chilly change Monday afternoon with temperatures only in the 50s in the mountains to low to mid-60s in the Tri-Cities. A chance for showers will also be possible Monday into Tuesday.

A freeze is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the low 30s in the Tri-Cities.

Fall Color update

Peak color continues in the mountains with near peak color in the Tri-Cities. Now is the time to capture the color before it begins to fade next week.

