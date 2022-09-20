Warm Afternoon

A milder morning will lead to a warmer afternoon with 60s this morning, mid-80s in the Tri-Cities, mid-70s in the mountains.

Tuesday Forecast

Highs Today

Hot mid-week

After a pleasant Wednesday morning in the 50s, temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon making it the hottest day of the week.

Highs Wednesday

Seasonal and weather change

A cold front is expected Thursday afternoon leading to scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Conditions will begin to cool Thursday night into Friday morning with low to mid-40s in the mountains, upper 40s in the Tri-Cities.

Fall Weather Change

Weekend Outlook

Saturday morning will be chilly with mid-40s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30s in the mountains. A mostly sunny afternoon will help temperatures recover with milder upper 70s Saturday afternoon.

Another cold front is expected to approach the region on Sunday increasing our chance for showers and storms. Rain looks likely Sunday night into Monday. Get ready for an extra fall chill early next week with possible 60s for highs Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast

