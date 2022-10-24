Forecast

Warm Weather Continues

Clear and cool this morning followed by another sunny and warm afternoon. Highs will range from the mid to upper 60s in the mountains to the mid to upper 70s in the Tri-Cities.

Monday Forecast

Highs Today

Highs Tuesday

Next Rainmaker

Warm and dry weather holds through Tuesday afternoon, while a cold front moves in overnight into Wednesday morning giving our region a chance for scattered showers.

Forecast Wednesday Morning

Rain Chances

Seasonal Change

Temperatures will be trending closer to average in the mid to upper 60’s from Wednesday into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s mid to late this week and through the weekend.

Forecast Highs

Fall Color Update

Still some fall color around this week in the lower elevations. Great time to get out and enjoy while the weather is sunny and warm.

