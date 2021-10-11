Storm Team 11: Staying sunny and warm today

Warm Day Ahead

After some areas of fog this morning, get ready for another beautiful day with warm sunshine as temperatures rise into the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.

Near Record Warmth

Mid-October is going to be warm with daytime temperatures mainly in the low 80’s with sunshine. Record highs this time of the year are mainly in the low to mid 80’s. Any record-breaking heat would likely come late in the week Thursday and Friday.

Fall Color Change

Look for more beautiful color in the mountains this week as many areas over 4,000 to 5,000 ft see peak color this week. Meanwhile, color will continue to pop in the lower elevations with peak color in the weeks to come.

Tri-Cities typically sees peak color during the 3rd to 4th week of October. Read more about fall foliage here

