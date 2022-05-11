Forecast

Sunny and Warm

Enjoy another perfect day with mild conditions this morning followed by a sunny and warm afternoon as highs approach the low to mid-80s in the Tri-Cities and 70s in the mountains.

Wednesday Forecast

Rain Returns Friday

Showers are back on Friday with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Future Forecast Friday

Rising Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

Showers and storms will remain scattered, favoring the afternoon and evening with mild temperatures in the upper 70s near 80.

Seven-day Forecast

