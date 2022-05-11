Forecast
Sunny and Warm
Enjoy another perfect day with mild conditions this morning followed by a sunny and warm afternoon as highs approach the low to mid-80s in the Tri-Cities and 70s in the mountains.
Rain Returns Friday
Showers are back on Friday with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the upper 70s.
Weekend Outlook
Showers and storms will remain scattered, favoring the afternoon and evening with mild temperatures in the upper 70s near 80.
