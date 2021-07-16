Storm Team 11: Staying sunny and hot today, while wet weather is looking increasingly likely for the weekend

Spotty Rain Threat

We get to enjoy another beautiful summer day with plenty of sunshine and summer heat. Temperatures will be back near 90 in the Tri-Cities, with higher elevations in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few spotty storms will be possible late this afternoon into early this evening.

Unsettled Weekend Weather

A weather system will begin to approach our region Saturday, increasing our rain threat Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain and storms look to become widespread with some heavy downpours Saturday afternoon. Additional showers and storms are likely anytime on Sunday. Rainfall totals will range from around 1 to 2 inches. The overall flood threat is very low, but there will be the potential for flooding late this weekend.

Wet Weather Continues

Rain and storms will remain likely Monday with additional showers and storms widespread around the region. Conditions will not dry out until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

