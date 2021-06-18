Storm Team 11: Staying sunny and dry with an extra dose of summer heat

Hot Friday Finish

Despite the cool start this morning, dry air will heat up quickly today with temperatures near 80 midday, nearing 90 late this afternoon, and low 80’s in the mountains.

Hot and Humid Weekend

Humidity levels will be on the rise this weekend with a hot and humid weekend ahead. Highs will remain in the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains.

With tropical moisture drifting into the region, our rain threat will be on the rise, although the latest computer models are suggesting the heaviest rain will stay south into the Carolinas. Certainly, something to watch as we head into the weekend.

Rain and Storms Expected Early Next Week

Widespread rain and storms can be expected Monday into Tuesday as another frontal system moves into the region. The highest rain threat looks to be Monday night into Tuesday morning.

