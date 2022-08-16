Afternoon scattered showers

After a wet Monday, fog is setting in this morning, reducing visibility in some areas. Otherwise, enjoy the mild start in the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday Forecast

This afternoon will stay mild with the upper 70s in the Tri-Cities and upper 60s in the mountains. Scattered showers will develop later today with the best location in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Tuesday Forecast

Daily dose of rain

Additional scattered showers and storms are expected each afternoon this week as a series of disturbances move through the region. This will keep rain chances around for the next several days with a daily dose of scattered showers and storms.

Weekend Outlook

The weather pattern remains unsettled through the weekend with a better chance of scattered showers and storms. Rain looks to be more widespread compared to the work week.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP