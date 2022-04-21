Forecast

Few Showers

Moisture increases around the region with scattered showers in Kentucky and middle TN. A layer of dry air over the Tri-Cities will limit any significant chance for rain today, but a few showers are possible today into this evening.

Future forecast today

Hourly rain chance

Temperatures remain mild despite a mostly cloudy sky with low to mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Highs today

Warming Up

High pressure will promote a warming trend on Friday with temperatures near 80 degrees.

Highs tomorrow

Summer heat this weekend

A strong high-pressure system will allow for some summer-like conditions this weekend as highs approach the low 80’s Saturday, low to mid 80’s Sunday into Monday.

Weekend Outlook

Next weather maker

A cold front will usher in cooler changes next Tuesday along with scattered showers. Temperatures will be back closer to near average in the upper 60’s.

7 Day forecast

