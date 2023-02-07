Mild Today

Weather conditions remain ideal for this time of year with some sunshine today. Temperatures will be chilly this morning, while low 60’s this afternoon will give us a spring-like feel.

Tuesday Forecast

Highs Today

Next Weather Maker

Conditions remain mild Wednesday despite some moisture beginning to stream into the region which will translate into a small chance for a few showers during the day.

Highs Tomorrow

Scattered showers

Showers become more scattered Thursday with mild temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Rain Chances

Saturday Snow

Winter weather returns this weekend with scattered snow showers along with a mountain accumulation looking more likely. Temperatures will be in the upper 30’s Saturday afternoon.

Conditions begin to clear Sunday with highs near 50.

7 Day Forecast

