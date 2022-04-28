Forecast

Seasonal Day

From clear and cool this morning to a mostly sunny and mild afternoon, this late April Thursday is looking fantastic. Highs will range from near 70 in the Tri-Cities to the low 60s in the mountains.

Thursday forecast

Rising chance for rain

Moisture will begin to spread into our region Friday but the best location for rain looks to set up just north of the Tri-Cities. Nonetheless, look for at least some showers nearby Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Temperatures will remain mild with low 70s.

Friday’s highs

Weekend Outlook

Showers will be around Saturday morning, with the potential for a few scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon.

Saturday morning forecast

Saturday afternoon forecast

Rain chances look to rise Sunday with developing showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

Sunday afternoon forecast

weekend outlook

7day forecast

