Staying Mild Today

Conditions remain very pleasant today despite some cloudiness today. Temperatures will feel just right with highs nearing 70 in the Tri-Cities, upper 50’s in the mountains.

Wet Friday

Another rainmaker will approach the region Thursday night with rain becoming likely early Friday morning. The wettest part of the day looks to be Friday morning, with additional scattered showers expected Friday afternoon and evening.

Fall Color update

Fall color continues to show off in the mountains, with near peak expected this week and weekend in the mountains for elevations over 3000ft. That includes a big majority of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

It is worth a drive through the mountains this week and weekend. Color will continue to expand in the lower elevations with peak color expected in a few weeks.

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the storm team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App