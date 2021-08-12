Storm Team 11: Staying hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms

Staying Hot and Humid

Weather remains quiet this morning with some patchy fog possible through sunrise. Temperatures will be on the rise with mid 80’s by midday, low 90’s mid-afternoon in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 80’s in the mountains. A few scattered showers and storms will likely develop over the Blue Ridge Mountains this afternoon, with a few scattered showers and storms possible in the Tri-Cities late this afternoon into this evening.

Rising Weekend Rain and Storm Threat

An approaching cool front will enhance our rain threat this weekend. This does not mean it will rain all weekend long, but it does mean showers and storms are expected to become more widespread during the afternoon and evening.

Potential Tropical Moisture and Heavy Rains

Remnants of Fred could impact our region Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Right now, Fred is a weak Tropical Depression in the Caribbean, and expected to move closer to Florida this weekend. The forecast shows Fred moving near the west coast of Florida and eventually making landfall in the panhandle Sunday into Monday.

