Storm Team 11: Staying hot and humid with isolated storms this afternoon

Summer Heat Continues

The heat is on again today. We can’t seem to break away from this hot weather pattern as high pressure remains anchored in our region. Highs will be in the low 90’s in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 80’s in the mountains. Isolated storms will also be possible, developing in the mountains mid to late this afternoon, then drift into the Tri-Cities this evening.

Near Record Highs this Weekend

Get ready for some extra summer sizzle for the last weekend of August. High pressure intensifies over our region leading to near record highs Saturday with mid 90’s. Temperatures Sunday will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Heavy Rains Next Week

Ida will likely become a strong hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana gulf coast Sunday night. From there, Ida is expected to bring heavy rain inland to our region late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Middle TN could get hit hard again with several inches of rain leading to more flash flooding. Our immediate area could see around 1 to 3 inches during the day on Wednesday.

Keep in mind any change in the track and intensity means a different result, so stay tuned for further changes.

