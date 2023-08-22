Air Quality Alert Today and Tonight
Increased concentrations of ozone will lead to unhealthy air quality and will affect mainly those with existing respiratory problems. If you have respiratory issues, it is recommended to limit outdoor activity.
Heat continues
Weather conditions remain hot with higher humidity levels leading to heat index values in the mid to upper 90’s. Higher elevations will be in the mid 80’s.
Staying hot and humid
Not much relief is expected this week as temperatures remain in the low 90’s along with heat index values in the upper 90’s Thursday into Friday.
Weekend Outlook
Relief from the heat comes this weekend with scattered showers and storms developing Saturday. A cool front will deliver less humid conditions on Sunday along with more seasonable mid 80’s.
Next week, temperatures will trend below average with highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.
