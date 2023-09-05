Hot Day

Sunshine continues today, but with added heat and humidity, the comfort level goes down as high temperatures are expected to climb into the 90’s with heat index values in the mid 90’s.

Forecast Today

Scattered showers mid-week

An approaching system will help to kick off a few showers Wednesday afternoon, with a slightly better chance of scattered showers and storms Thursday.

Rain Chances

Milder change this weekend

A cool front moves through Friday delivering some milder change. A few scattered showers are possible mainly in the mountains on Friday afternoon.

Milder Change

The rest of the weekend is looking mild with upper 70’s to near 80 with a few scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the Storm Team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App