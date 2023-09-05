Hot Day
Sunshine continues today, but with added heat and humidity, the comfort level goes down as high temperatures are expected to climb into the 90’s with heat index values in the mid 90’s.
Scattered showers mid-week
An approaching system will help to kick off a few showers Wednesday afternoon, with a slightly better chance of scattered showers and storms Thursday.
Milder change this weekend
A cool front moves through Friday delivering some milder change. A few scattered showers are possible mainly in the mountains on Friday afternoon.
The rest of the weekend is looking mild with upper 70’s to near 80 with a few scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday.
