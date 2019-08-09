Storm Team 11: Staying Hot and Humid, Few Stray Showers

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

Enjoying another quiet morning with a clear sky, although there is a potential for some patchy fog through sunrise. Rain threat is staying north this morning with scattered showers and storms north of Roanoke. Overall, limited impact from this upper-level disturbance, with just a stray shower later this afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

High pressure builds in over the region which means an extra dose of hot weather. Once again, just a limited storm threat Saturday, with sunny and dry conditions Sunday.

Changes Ahead

A storm threat returns next week starting Tuesday, with scattered showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday.

