Storm Team 11: Staying hazy and hot today

Hazy and Hot

No big changes today with more hazy and hot conditions with temperatures near 90 in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains.

Air quality has improved in the Tri-Cities, but still expecting hazy conditions. An air quality alert has been issued for North Carolina due to the increased concentrations of air pollutants.

Weekend Outlook

Conditions remain hot and humid with temperatures approaching the low 90’s in the Tri-Cities, 80’s in the mountains. Overall rain threat will remain low with just a few spotty storms possible.

Long-Term

An approaching cool front will enhance our rain threat Monday into Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms can be expected Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Otherwise, expect plenty of heat and humidity to remain through much of next week as temperatures approach 90.

