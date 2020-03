Storm Team 11

Monday, March 9, 2020



Good evening!



Clouds will continue to increase this evening as temperatures dip near 48 degrees overnight. Showers will begin to move in overnight into Tuesday morning.



Scattered showers will continue on and off again throughout Tuesday. High temperatures will near 64 degrees.



Wednesday expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Showers may make their way in late.



Have a great night!