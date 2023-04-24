Sunny and Cool Today

Dress for the 30’s early this morning with a cold start with some patchy frost in the Tri-Cities. Sunshine will make it a bright day but with temperatures in the 50’s in the mountains to near 60 in the Tri-Cities.

Forecast Today

Freeze Tonight

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect tonight given the potential for low temperatures to dip into the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Freeze Watch Tonight

Lows Tonight

Rain Returns

Scattered showers are back Wednesday, while rain becomes more likely Thursday.

Rain Chances This Week

Weekend Outlook

Rain becomes likely Saturday afternoon and evening with cooler conditions Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be near 70 Saturday, near 60 Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App