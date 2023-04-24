Sunny and Cool Today
Dress for the 30’s early this morning with a cold start with some patchy frost in the Tri-Cities. Sunshine will make it a bright day but with temperatures in the 50’s in the mountains to near 60 in the Tri-Cities.
Freeze Tonight
A FREEZE WATCH is in effect tonight given the potential for low temperatures to dip into the upper 20’s to low 30’s.
Rain Returns
Scattered showers are back Wednesday, while rain becomes more likely Thursday.
Weekend Outlook
Rain becomes likely Saturday afternoon and evening with cooler conditions Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be near 70 Saturday, near 60 Sunday.
