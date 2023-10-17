Staying Cool

Patchy drizzle will be possible this morning followed by gradual clearing this afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side with highs near 60 in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains.

Milder mid-week

Sunshine and a southwest wind will promote milder change Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures near 70 in the Tri-Cities.

Wet Friday

Rain is back Friday morning as another cold front approaches the region. Widespread rain is expected from Friday morning into the afternoon.

Fall Color update

Fall color continues to show off in the mountains, with near peak expected this week in the mountains for elevations over 3000ft. That includes a big majority of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

It is worth a drive through the mountains this week and weekend. Color will continue to expand in the lower elevations with peak color expected in a few weeks.

