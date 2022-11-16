Staying Cold

Conditions remain cold today thanks to a breezy and cloudy day. Temperatures will range from the 30s in the higher elevations to the low to mid-40s in the Tri-Cities.

Wednesday Forecast

Winter Cold Continues

Flurries and brief light snow showers are possible tonight and into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be noticeably colder as well with mid-20s tonight.

Lows Tonight

Thursday will stay cold with upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday’s Highs

Weekend Outlook

Conditions will brighten up this weekend but don’t expect a warm-up. Highs will stay in the low to mid-40s with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

Weekend Outlook

Warm and Wet Thanksgiving Weekend

Looking into the holiday weekend, temperatures will be on the rise with a very mild set-up leading into Thanksgiving Day with highs approaching the 60s. Unfortunately, the weather pattern will become very unsettled with rain likely late next week, even the chance for storms and heavy rain. Stay tuned for more details in the coming days.

Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday Forecast

