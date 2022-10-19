Staying Chilly

A clearing sky early this morning will allow temperatures to drop briefly into the upper 20s to low 30s. Sunshine today will help take some of the edge off the cold conditions, but gusty westerly winds will certainly keep the wind chill in play throughout the day.

Wednesday Forecast

Temperatures are trending closer to 50 in the Tri-Cities, with near 40 in the mountains along with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Highs Today

Late week warm-up

A shift in the weather pattern will allow a gradual warming trend to take place through the end of the week. Daytime temperatures are expected to warm into the mid-50s Thursday, mid-60s by Friday, while overnight temperatures remain below freezing in the upper 20s.

Thursday High Temperatures

Weekend Outlook

Perfect timing for sunny and warmer conditions for the weekend as temperatures will near 70 Saturday, low 70s Sunday. The warm-up continues early next week with mid-70s Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast Highs

Fall Color Update

While peak color has passed for much of the mountains, enjoy the beautiful color this week in the Tri-Cities. Freezing temperatures for the next few nights will limit the length of peak color in our region.

