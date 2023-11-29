Staying breezy and chilly

Given a cold and crisp Wednesday morning, it’s the perfect time to focus on the quick rise in temperatures today with highs in the mid to upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30’s in the mountains.

Seasonal Change

Thursday’s conditions will be more seasonable with temperatures back in the 50s with afternoon sunshine.

Next system

Moisture spreads back into the region Friday morning which will translate into scattered showers during the day. Given a weaker system, the chance for rain is lower, but overall, expecting a decent chance for scattered showers during the day.

Mild Weekend Ahead

Milder change is coming this weekend as warmer air surges into the region. Temperatures will be significantly warmer with low to mid 60’s Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered showers are possible on Saturday afternoon, then again Sunday with scattered showers through the afternoon.

