Storm Team 11: Spring-like warmth today before cold front arrives Wednesday

Milder Change
Rain is ending quickly this morning as we get to dry out this morning and clear out this afternoon with quite the spring-like set-up with low to mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.
Winter Change
A cold front will drive in colder change Wednesday afternoon with rain changing to snow showers in the mountains late in the afternoon, while Tri-Cities will see the change to snow during the evening. Accumulations appear likely for the higher elevations with around 2 to 4 inches above 2500 ft, with a possible dusting to an inch in the Tri-Cities.
Winter Cold
We will be back to winter with highs in the 30’s along with some lingering flurries and snow showers Thursday. Conditions clear Thursday afternoon with a bright and beautiful Friday.
Weekend Change
The weekend will be filled with more changes, with clouds rolling in Saturday and rain Saturday night into Sunday, changing back to snow Monday.
