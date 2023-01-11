Warmer Today

The warm-up continues today with temperatures rising into upper 50’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains.

Wednesday Weather

Storms Thursday

A strong storm system moves in on Thursday afternoon with rain and storms likely during the afternoon. A squall line could develop increasing the risk for strong damaging winds. The overall severe risk is low, but it is possible to see isolated strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon.

Severe Risk Thursday

Snowy and Cold Friday

Cold air invades the region Friday allowing for a change to scattered snow showers Friday morning. Accumulations are looking likely for the mountains, with a general range of 1 to 3 inches for elevations over 2000 ft Friday morning through Friday night. Accumulations look less likely for the Tri-Cities, with some areas seeing just a dusting Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Mountain Accumulation

Weekend Outlook

Lingering snow showers are possible Saturday morning, while the rest of the weekend looks quiet. Temperatures will stay cold Saturday with mid to upper 30’s. Sunshine Sunday will allow for a warmer finish to the weekend with upper 40’s.

7 Day Forecast

