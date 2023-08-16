Mild Day
Enjoy the cooler change this morning with 50’s to low 60’s. With a sunny and mild day, enjoy a spring-like summer day with low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.
Nice stretch of weather
Clear and cool nights continue Thursday and Friday, while afternoon temperatures remain very comfortable.
Hot Weekend Outlook
Summer heat makes a comeback this weekend as temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 80’s Saturday, near 90 by Sunday. The heat continues to build into the region early next week with low 90’s Monday and Tuesday.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the storm team 11 weather app
Storm Team 11 Weather App