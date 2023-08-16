Mild Day

Enjoy the cooler change this morning with 50’s to low 60’s. With a sunny and mild day, enjoy a spring-like summer day with low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Nice stretch of weather

Clear and cool nights continue Thursday and Friday, while afternoon temperatures remain very comfortable.

Lows Tonight

Highs Tomorrow

Hot Weekend Outlook

Summer heat makes a comeback this weekend as temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 80’s Saturday, near 90 by Sunday. The heat continues to build into the region early next week with low 90’s Monday and Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast

