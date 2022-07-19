Few Scattered Showers

Mostly cloudy and mild this morning with some spotty showers. Rain chances will be minimal with a few additional showers possible today. Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid to upper 80s in the Tri-Cities and upper 70s in the mountains.

Spotty showers

Storm risk mid-week

Look for some scattered storms Wednesday, while the better chance for storms will be Wednesday night into Thursday. Scattered storms will be widespread through Thursday morning with the potential for isolated strong to severe storms.

Wednesday and Thursday Storm Risk

Hot and Dry Weekend

The weather pattern takes a turn towards an extra hot weekend as a heat wave develops over the region. Temperatures will be soaring into the 90s on Friday and through the weekend, with mid-90s Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

Seven-day Forecast

