Forecast

Few Passing Showers

Enjoy the mild morning with just a few passing showers. This afternoon will be sunny and warm with low 80s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60s in the mountains.

Wednesday Forecast

Scattered Showers Thursday, Evening Storm Threat

Scattered showers will spread back into our region late tonight and into Thursday morning. Scattered showers continue through midday.

Future Forecast Thursday

A storm risk rising Thursday evening into Thursday night with isolated strong to severe storms possible. A storm risk will continue through Friday morning.

Severe Storm Risk Thursday

Weekend Outlook

Conditions are improving this weekend with some lingering clouds but mild temperatures on Saturday in the mid-70s. Sunday is looking sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s.

Memorial Day

Enjoy a sunny and hot Monday in the upper 80s.

7 Day Forecast

