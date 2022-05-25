Forecast
Few Passing Showers
Enjoy the mild morning with just a few passing showers. This afternoon will be sunny and warm with low 80s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60s in the mountains.
Scattered Showers Thursday, Evening Storm Threat
Scattered showers will spread back into our region late tonight and into Thursday morning. Scattered showers continue through midday.
A storm risk rising Thursday evening into Thursday night with isolated strong to severe storms possible. A storm risk will continue through Friday morning.
Weekend Outlook
Conditions are improving this weekend with some lingering clouds but mild temperatures on Saturday in the mid-70s. Sunday is looking sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s.
Memorial Day
Enjoy a sunny and hot Monday in the upper 80s.
