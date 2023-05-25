Spotty Showers Today

Weather conditions are once again near perfect with cool 40’s to low 50’s. Sunshine will warm the region into the low 70’s midday, upper 70’s late in the afternoon. Given a cool front moving through, a few spotty showers are possible late this afternoon into this evening.

Forecast Today

Cool and Wet Memorial Day Weekend

Unfortunately, weather conditions are looking increasingly wet for the weekend. A low-pressure system along the coast will drift inland and usher in widespread rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Monday, rain showers become more scattered during the afternoon, but much of the weekend looks cloudy, cool and wet.

Rain Chances

Saturday: Rain likely by the afternoon with mid 60’s in Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Sunday: Rain expected with cool upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Monday: Scattered showers with low to mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Memorial Day Weekend

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App