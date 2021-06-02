Storm Team 11: Spotty showers and storms this afternoon

Few Spotty Showers Today

Wednesday is off to a cloudy and mild start with temperatures mainly in the 50s to low 60s. As moisture returns today, we can expect a few showers, although a layer of dry air will limit the overall rain threat for our area. The best time for rain will come late this afternoon into this evening. High temperatures will remain mainly in the upper 70s in the Tri-Cities, with upper 50s in the mountains.

Wet Weather Thursday

Rain and storms will become more widespread throughout the day as our next weather maker moves through. It will not be a washout, but we can expect rain and storms for much of the day with a low potential for a few strong storms.

Warm Weekend Ahead

The heat is on for the weekend as high pressure builds back into the area. Temperatures will be very summer-like with mid-80s and lows in the 50s. Rain chances will remain very low, with generally some spotty showers or storms over the higher elevations.

