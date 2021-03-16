Storm Team 11: Some sunshine today before storm threat returns

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lingering Morning Showers, Milder Afternoon 

Conditions will dry out today with some sun and milder upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.    

Rain Threat Returns Wednesday Afternoon 

Moisture returns Wednesday afternoon with another round of scattered showers, while temperatures remain mild.    

Storm Threat Thursday 

A line of rain and storms is expected Thursday morning with heavy rain the primary threat early in the day.  The atmosphere will become more unstable later in the day with a second round of rain and storms.  There is a slight risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening with a chance for hail, high winds, and a tornado. 

Cooler Weekend Ahead 

Cooler air settles in Friday with some lingering showers.  The weekend looks dry with sunshine and temperatures in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss