Storm Team 11: Some sunshine today before storm threat returns

Lingering Morning Showers, Milder Afternoon

Conditions will dry out today with some sun and milder upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Rain Threat Returns Wednesday Afternoon

Moisture returns Wednesday afternoon with another round of scattered showers, while temperatures remain mild.

Storm Threat Thursday

A line of rain and storms is expected Thursday morning with heavy rain the primary threat early in the day. The atmosphere will become more unstable later in the day with a second round of rain and storms. There is a slight risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening with a chance for hail, high winds, and a tornado.

Cooler Weekend Ahead

Cooler air settles in Friday with some lingering showers. The weekend looks dry with sunshine and temperatures in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.