Soggy Wednesday

Expect a very soggy day with widespread rain likely through the morning into this afternoon. Showers will taper off this evening, but until then, be prepared for the wet weather. You can track the rain with the interactive radar tool

Wednesday Forecast

P.M. Showers Thursday

Thursday will begin with relatively dry conditions, but showers will develop and move back into the region Thursday afternoon and evening.

Rain Chances

Rain Likely Friday

A cold front Friday will keep rain likely through the day with widespread rain expected.

Drier Weekend

Drier conditions are still expected this weekend, but with a weak disturbance moving through, a few showers are possible late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will be more seasonable with 50s.

Weekend Outlook

