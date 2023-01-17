Wet Tuesday
Widespread rain continues through the morning commute. Latest interactive radar available here
Conditions dry out this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the higher elevations.
Mild mid-week
Spring-like conditions expected Wednesday with sunshine providing some added warmth to the afternoon as highs approach the low to mid 60’s.
Wet Thursday
Another system approaches the region Thursday morning. There will be a storm risk to our west, but our storm risk is very low with no severe storms expected. Showers will be around Thursday morning into midday with very mild mid 60’s.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday is looking good with seasonal temperatures in the low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains. Another rainmaker moves in Sunday with scattered showers.
