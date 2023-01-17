Wet Tuesday

Widespread rain continues through the morning commute. Latest interactive radar available here

Tuesday Forecast

Conditions dry out this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the higher elevations.

Hourly rain chances

Mild mid-week

Spring-like conditions expected Wednesday with sunshine providing some added warmth to the afternoon as highs approach the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday’s High Temperatures

Wet Thursday

Another system approaches the region Thursday morning. There will be a storm risk to our west, but our storm risk is very low with no severe storms expected. Showers will be around Thursday morning into midday with very mild mid 60’s.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

Saturday is looking good with seasonal temperatures in the low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains. Another rainmaker moves in Sunday with scattered showers.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App