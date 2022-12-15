Wet Morning

Widespread showers continue early this morning, so expect a soggy morning commute. Showers will gradually end mid-morning with a cold front ushering in drier change Thursday afternoon.

Rain Chances

Colder Change Friday

Temperatures will be noticeably colder Friday with highs in the mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 30’s in the mountains.

Friday Temperatures

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Winter Cold This Weekend

Temperatures will remain below average this weekend with breezy and cold conditions Saturday and Sunday. Highs will range from the mid 30’s in the mountains to the low 40’s in the Tri-Cities Saturday, slightly colder Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

Long-range Outlook

Conditions remain quiet and cold early to mid-next week while a developing system will bring in a chance for snow showers Thursday into Friday. Arctic air will also settle into the region late next week with what looks to be a bitterly cold Christmas weekend.

Arctic Air

Snow Showers

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP