Storm Team 11: Soggy Set-Up This Weekend

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

Despite a few scattered showers moving through early this morning, conditions will dry out fairly quickly and eventually clear out by this afternoon. Temperatures out the door this morning are mainly in the upper 30’s to low 40’s, while this afternoon we can expect low 50’s.

Wet Changes Ahead

Another rainmaker moves in Friday morning with a good chance of seeing those scattered showers. An even wetter set-up arrives Saturday, with very soggy conditions Saturday through Saturday evening. Rain totals will approach an inch. Expect a cooler but dry Sunday.

Weekend Weather

Saturday: Very soggy Saturday with upper 50’s.

Sunday: Gradual Clearing with cooler upper 40’s.

