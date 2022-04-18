Soggy Monday

Widespread rain is likely through the Monday morning commute with some pockets of heavy rain possible. Rain will taper off later this morning, but additional scattered showers will be possible this afternoon.

Hourly chance for rain

Cool Tuesday

Conditions dry out and clear out but remain on the cool side with highs in the 40’s in the mountains to the upper 50s in the Tri-Cities.

Tuesday’s High Temperatures

Summer Warmth late this week

Mid-week is looking nice and mild while late in the week and into the weekend we can expect a summer-like warm-up with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s.

7day

