Soggy Monday
Widespread rain is likely through the Monday morning commute with some pockets of heavy rain possible. Rain will taper off later this morning, but additional scattered showers will be possible this afternoon.
Cool Tuesday
Conditions dry out and clear out but remain on the cool side with highs in the 40’s in the mountains to the upper 50s in the Tri-Cities.
Summer Warmth late this week
Mid-week is looking nice and mild while late in the week and into the weekend we can expect a summer-like warm-up with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s.
