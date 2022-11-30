Soggy Wednesday Morning

Steady rain will come to a quick end this morning followed by scattered showers through midday. A cold front will drive in drier/cooler air which means a sunny, breezy and chilly afternoon ahead.

Wednesday Forecast

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s late this afternoon, 30s this evening with colder 20s overnight.

Lows Tonight

Winter-like chill Thursday

Despite the sunshine, temperatures will be cold with highs only in the mid to upper 40s in the Tri-Cities, 30s in the mountains.

Highs Thursday

Weekend Showers

Another cold front will bring a round of scattered showers Saturday. Conditions dry out temporarily Sunday morning, but a few showers may drift back into the region late Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

Rain becomes widespread Monday and Tuesday of next week.

7 Day Forecast

