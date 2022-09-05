Wet Day

Widespread rain continues this morning with additional rain likely to develop this afternoon. Expect a very soggy day with rain amounts of around an inch through this evening. Latest radar is available here

Forecast Today

With persistent rainfall most of the day, any heavier pockets of rain that develop could lead to some flooding. A flood watch remains in effect today for the potential of flooding.

Flood Watch Today

Scattered showers

Although rain chances are much lower Tuesday, additional scattered showers will be around on and off during the day. Temperatures remain seasonal in the low 80s in the Tri-Cities, low 70s in the mountains.

Rain Chances this Week

Soggy mid-week

Widespread rain is expected Wednesday with showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening.

Wet Weekend

Another weather system is expected to impact our region this weekend. Showers and storms will be scattered Saturday, with widespread rain more likely Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

