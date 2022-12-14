Wet and windy today

Rain spreads into our region, initially encountering dry air, but eventually, conditions will become wet later this morning into the afternoon. Rain will become likely this afternoon and evening making for a soggy finish to Wednesday.

Soggy Day

High winds develop and will impact the mountains of East Tennessee beginning late this afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph for the highest elevations. Wind advisories are in effect for the foothills of East Tennesse with gust closer to 30 mph.

High winds tonight

Rain Ends Thursday

Rain ends Thursday morning with conditions drying out Thursday afternoon. Colder air will begin to spread into the region Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Winter Cold This Weekend

Temperatures will remain below average this weekend with breezy and cold conditions Saturday and Sunday. Highs will range from the mid-30s in the mountains to the low 40s in the Tri-Cities.

7 Day Forecast

