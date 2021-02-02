Storm Team 11: Snow showers ending, slippery conditions are still possible

Winter Weather Ends

Light snow will be tapering off in the Tri-Cities, while a persistent NW wind will keep the snow falling in the mountains.

Temperatures will be cold, with most areas in the 20’s with mountains in the teens this morning. A little late day sunshine will help to warm highs into the low to mid 30’s in the Tri-Cities, with mid 20’s in the mountains.

Brighter Mid-Week

Sunshine is back Wednesday with a bright and beautiful day and highs in the upper 30’s.

Changes this week

Another weather maker moves in late Thursday with widespread rain Thursday night into Friday morning, changing briefly to snow Friday morning with no accumulations expected in Tri-Cities, while 1″ to 2″ inches are possible in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday looks cloudy but quiet with temperatures in the 40’s, while Sunday a blast of arctic air approaches the region, arriving late Sunday into Monday with the coldest air of the season>