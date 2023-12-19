Winter Chill Today

Snow has ended but road conditions in eastern Sullivan county and much of SW Virginia may have secondary and side roads snow covered due to some snow last night.

Temperatures will be slow to rise today with highs ranging from the mid to upper 30s in the Tri-Cities to the mid to upper 20s in the mountains.

Milder change ahead

Temperatures will be back to seasonal averages, even trending above average by the end of the week with highs in the low 50s Thursday, mid to upper 50s this weekend.

Winter Solstice

The winter season will be official Thursday at 10:27 p.m. with the first full day of winter Friday.

Wet Christmas

Looks like we will have a wet Christmas with scattered showers developing Christmas Day into the day after Christmas as temperatures will be mild in the 50s to near 60.

