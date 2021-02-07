Storm Team 11: Snow ends and a cold night is ahead

A few flurries may be around in the early afternoon hours, otherwise we will continue to clear. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s close to 40 degrees for the Tri-Cities. Tonight, clear skies will allow temperatures to drop quickly into the low 20s and teens.

Tomorrow will be sunny with temperatures in the 40s and even low 50s. A lot of melting will occur.

Our next system begins to move in Tuesday where there is a slight chance at a shower. Precipitation chances will increase throughout the week with best snow chances Friday into Saturday as colder air returns.