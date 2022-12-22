Dangerous Cold Tonight

A very strong arctic front will sweep through the region tonight from midnight into early Friday morning. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph, followed by a dramatic drop in temperatures from the 40s around midnight into the single digits Friday morning. Wind chill values will be dangerously low with 10 to 30 below zero wind chills through Friday.

Dangerous Cold

Weather Headlines

Snow Tonight

Snow showers are expected tonight but for only a short period of time. Accumulations will generally stay under an inch for the Tri-Cities, while higher elevations could see as much as 2 inches.

Christmas Weekend

Weekend Outlook

Christmas Eve remains dangerously cold with mid to upper teens along with wind chills 5 to 25 below zero.

Christmas Day, the arctic chill continues with temperatures in the single digits during the morning, mid 20’s during the afternoon.

Warm-up next week

Conditions should finally warm above freezing Tuesday afternoon with upper 30’s to near 40.

7 Day Forecast

