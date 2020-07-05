Storm Team 11: Sizzling Sunday with scattered afternoon storms

Storm Team 11

Sunday, July 5, 2020

Good morning!



Another hot day is on tap with high temperatures nearing 91 degrees. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms around in the afternoon. There is a 50% chance of rain.



Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy with a low near 67 degrees.



Tomorrow a bit more cloud cover will be around, but still another hot day with a high near 90 degrees. There is a 40% chance of afternoon storms.



The rest of the work week the afternoon storm potential continues with high temperatures in the upper 80s.



Have a great day!